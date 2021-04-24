By Jamie Baker
The world is interconnected like never before thanks to broadband and its related technologies. People are communicating through video conferencing; businesses are setting up online accounts to expand their reach beyond the local community; family farms and ranches are using internet-enabled drone technology and farming equipment to monitor livestock and crops; and education has taken on a whole new format. This need for better connectivity has only heightened due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the way we have had to conduct our lives over the past year.
In 2018, the Texas Rural Funders recognized the role internet could play and placed significant importance on expanding broadband access in rural Texas. That is why the funding collaborative partnered with Connected Nation Texas (CN Texas) to collect timely, accurate data on broadband access statewide. While there has always been the need to expand broadband in the rural areas, no one anticipated the pandemic, nor how the crisis would highlight the disparities that rural communities experience in accessing high-speed internet for remote learning, work, and healthcare needs.
CN Texas is an independent, public, and private initiative working to ensure that all Texans can experience the benefits of broadband. The nonprofit works to collect data from several sectors to assess needs, then builds out action plans that benefit communities. Creating accurate broadband maps is only the first step to promoting broadband expansion and technology growth in Texas. After the data is collected and analyzed, we work with community stakeholders to assess the appropriate solutions more accurately for communities to meet their goals for connecting citizens, governments, and anchor institutions.
Harrison County was one of more than two dozen counties in the state selected by Connected Nation Texas to receive a broadband assessment and planning paid for by the Texas Rural Funders. CN Texas staff needs local input to fashion a plan that works for Harrison County. That is why the Harrison County Broadband Committee was formed.
The committee is asking for your participation with the broadband assessment. This project needs all residents of Harrison County to take 10 minutes and go to https://www.myconnectedcommunity.org/harrison-county/. Fill out not only the household assessment, but also any assessment that addresses your place of business or a position that you might hold in the community. The more data we collect, the better positioned we will be to devise an accurate plan to expand broadband in our community.
I am from Harrison County. I was raised in Harleton, graduated from Harleton ISD, worked on telecommunication policy in the U.S. House of Representatives, and now work on broadband deployment in rural Texas.
I care very deeply about this issue and especially in this area. To me, broadband is a critical investment in our community’s future, and thanks to the generous funding from the Texas Rural Funders, we can assess our community’s needs for high-speed internet, but only if people participate.
The unprecedented focus on broadband at all levels of government means the time for action is now. Without action, rural communities, like Harrison County, will be left in the dark while other areas grow and prosper.
The internet is changing how we communicate, receive entertainment content, run our businesses, conduct government services, learn, and even operate our homes. Technology will only continue to evolve from here, but one thing is for sure, the internet backs up the technology.
Let us make sure Harrison County is a leader in broadband development and deployment. Fill out the broadband assessment, and let’s get Harrison County Connected.