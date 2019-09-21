Enhancing Marshall’s appearance was one of the top initiatives that was produced from the citizen-driven Mobilize Marshall meeting that was held in June of this year. The city commission listened to and recognized the importance of this issue in ratifying the plan that was created, as a result of the community-wide meeting. Included in that effort were goals to increase code enforcement, address derelict buildings, implement an anti-littering campaign, improve the city’s overall curb appeal and establish gateway signage.
Underlying these discussions was the understanding that a nicer appearance for Marshall will enable more visitors and investors to come to town to create local revenues that can enable more improvements to be made to our infrastructure.
In addition, the funding will allow us to add more community amenities.
We can also lessen the tax burden on you, the existing residents of the town.
Property values can also be bolstered by an improved overall city presentation.
I would also argue that we have an overall generational obligation to improve the circumstances we leave for our children. I was raised to leave the condition of your surroundings in better shape than in which you found them. In that manner, the overall quality of life in future generations improves.
The city of Marshall has already implemented some measures to enhance the town’s appearance that you should be noticing by now. We have restructured the organization and created a right-of-way maintenance team using an existing revenue source to improve the appearance of public areas within the city. We have stepped up our code enforcement efforts for properties within our boundaries and taken steps to make sure the municipal court is dealing with violators of our codes in an efficient and effective manner.
What can you do to improve Marshall’s appearance? First of all, join me and your fellow Marshall neighbors that attended the envisioning process, to raise the bar of standards for acceptable behavior and levels of appearance in the city. Be more aware of your surroundings and the impact it may have on others. “Clean your Curb” and urge others to do the same. Consider doing so, on the adjoining lot that may not be developed. If everyone did this in the entire city, the collective impact could be compounded throughout Marshall. Be less tolerant of behavior by others that doesn’t meet these standards. Report littering and illegal dumping to the city.
There is an active committee of your neighbors in the city working as a group known as Keep Marshal Beautiful. Consider donating on a dollar every month on your utility bill to their efforts under the heading of Keep Marshall Beautiful.
Those proceeds will be reinvested back into efforts to improve the city’s appearance.
Finally, you can join me and your fellow residents at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at City Park located at 615 Valleloma Street for a “Fall Sweep” event that will last the entire morning, as we join together to pick up litter and perform other services to improve the appearance of Marshall.
Working together, in this manner, we can raise the community’s standards and make the town a more attractive place in which to live, work and invest in.