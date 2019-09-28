“You know my folly, O God; my guilt is not hidden from you.” [Psalm 69:5]
How does it make you feel to know that God knows everything you do, think and feel? Every opinion you have about anything or anyone is known by God. He knows all our thoughts: the good ones, the bad ones, the happy or sad ones. He sees you when your sleeping, He knows – well, you get the picture. You cannot hide anything from God.
“For a man’s ways are in full view of the Lord, and He examines all his paths.” [Proverbs 5:21]
If we really believe that to be true – and it is – you would think that we would act and think better. Knowing that God sees all, we should want to control our actions and our reactions and strive to think more righteously. Knowing that He hears all, we should try to control our speech. Remember that last unkind thought you had about someone? God knows it. That last unkind word you said? God heard it. The last time you kicked the cat? God saw it. [Surely He understood] The thoughts you are thinking right this moment about this article? God knows them, so be nice.
It is good for us to realize that God is always watching and listening to all we do. If we truly accepted that truth, we probably would treat each other better. We would try to take captive every thought [2 Corinthians 10:5]. We would guard our mouths and tongues [Proverbs 21:23]. Most of us try to behave and speak better when others are watching. How much better should we want to behave and speak when God is watching? As for our thoughts, we feel that we can get away with our thoughts for no one knows them. But God knows them everyone. Bummer, huh? But that’s the way it is.
Jesus said, “There is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, or hidden that will not be made known. What you have said in the dark will be heard in the daylight, and what you have whispered in the ear in the inner rooms will be proclaimed from the roofs.” [Luke 12:2-3]
We must never forget, even for one moment, that we are eternal beings. We will stand before the Lord on judgement day. [Romans 14:10] What we do, what we say, and yes, what we think will all be taken into account. God already knows it all. We cannot hide anything from Him. For those who have accepted Jesus as Lord, we would not want it any other way. We are happy that God knows all about us, even though we are ashamed of so much. Think about what a burden it is to hide things from others: our past mistakes and sins, our “wish we would not have done that” moments. We do not have to worry one more moment about hiding anything from our God. He knows all. Isn’t that comforting?
And on top of all that, God forgives us – even though He knows it all! What an awesome God we serve!