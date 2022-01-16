The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met on Jan. 12 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church to enjoy a Schlotzsky’s sandwich and salad bar with the Young Texans for January: Emily Hill and Tomas Torres. President Julie Brock called on Rev. Rusty Rustenhaven to lead a prayer which she followed with the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
Julie welcomed Marshall High School Associate Principal Nakena Bayless and MHS Senior Counselor Suzan Harrison and our other guests to the meeting and explained that there will be eighteen Young Texans selected this year, two each month. At the year end Senior awards assembly, three young women and three young men will be randomly selected to receive $500 grants which they may use in any way that they choose.
Optimist Julie then introduced Emily Hill as January’s Young Texanne. Her favorite subject is history and her favorite teachers are Jeff Ford and Jerry Eagan. Jeff teaches Advanced Placement world history and human geography and Jerry teaches U.S. history and world geography. Emily’s grade point average is 5.322.
Emily has an active extracurricular life. She placed third at the individual University Interscholastic League Hallsville Invitational and District competitions and has received a Rotary Club Youth Leadership scholarship award. She placed eighth at the UIL Current Events Region competition. Her focus in the current events essay was on “cancel culture.”
She was also a winner in the Positive Coaching Alliance’s competition for one of its scholarships and achieved the first team academic All State in volleyball as well as the District IS-SA Academic all District in the 10th, 11th, and 12th grades. No wonder she was named an “ACE of the week” at MHS. (“ACE” stands for “accepted, certified and enlisted.”)
On certain weekends and most breaks she is able to join her father in Salado to work in his micro-brewery in Salado, Texas. Graydon Hill’s business is the Barrow Brewing Company located on the south bank of Salado Creek in a restored 1950’s granary. Their beers are inspired by their family history, characters in the village of Salado and an abiding love of Texas. Emily helps out in a variety of areas.
Looking toward the future, Emily hopes to attend the University of Texas at Austin or Texas A&M University. She intends to pursue the study of international business. At the moment, A&M is ahead, having already admitted her to its business honors program. Eventually, she plans for a career that will allow her to travel the world. She favors visiting Italy and France, especially Versailles, but her interests include anywhere in Western Europe and Japan.
In a personal message to her parents, Karen Abney and Graydon Hill, Emily said, “Y’all have done so much for me. Thank you for always being there to push me and help me achieve my goals. I’m going to miss y’all!”
President Julie then introduced Tomas Torres as the Young Texan for January. His favorite teacher is Kyleigh Lopez, whose subject is English. His favorite subject is English, but he is quite proficient in math and physics and figures there are more remunerative opportunities in that area. His grade point average is 5.03.
Tomas’ extracurricular activities include the National Honor Society and participation in UIL Ready Writing and Literary Criticism contests. In the Ready Writing competition, he explained, you are given two or three quotes and then told you are free to interpret them however you might wish, e.g. agreeing, disagreeing, or simply using them as a springboard. In the literary criticism test you are also given three selections, e.g. from a book, story or poem to write about. Tomas loves reading “books, poems or any form of literature,” he said. He does admit that he did not find Dante’s Inferno particularly riveting.
On weekends, Tomas relaxes by listening to music and also by driving his car “nowhere in particular.” Of course, given his career plans, he said, “I also think math and science are pretty cool.”
He is employed part-time with Advantage Building Services of Longview. His job is cleaning Dr. Billy Westbrook’s podiatry practice near Christus-Good Shepherd on South Washington in Marshall. It is evening work and he enjoys the calm.
Tomas is active in Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church and is one of its altar servers.
Tomas plans to pursue a degree in math either at the University of Texas at Austin or the University of Houston, with the eventual hope of becoming a university mathematics professor.
Although his mother, Macrina Torres, was not able to be with us due to work responsibilities, he sends the following message to her: “I cannot express how thankful I am to have you Mom. When Dad passed away you had to be strong, not only for yourself, but also for me. Without you, I wouldn’t be a fraction of the person I am today.” Suzan Harrison adds, “Tell your Mom from me that she did a fantastic job!”
Optimist John Fortune, who had been taking candid shots during the presentations, gathered the participants for more formal photos.
Optimist Le Ila Dixon explained the facsimile coins and bills which decorated our tables. They are in honor of Chinese New Year which occurs on February 1st before our next meeting. She noted that on that occasion, instead of exchanging gifts, Chinese of older generations give envelopes containing money to family members of the younger generations.
There was beginning discussion of our possible sponsorship of the Marshall Arts Council’s Mini-Monet Contest again this year. This children’s art contest and our participation in it will be pursued more in our next meeting.
We were cheered by Suzan Harrison’s announcement that the Senior Awards assembly where our Young Texanne and Young Texan $500 grants will be given out is on track for this year. (“At least as of now,” she adds.)