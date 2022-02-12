The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met on Feb. 9 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church to enjoy a Domino’s Pizza lunch with the Young Texans for February: Martha Gaspar and Beau Burris. President Julie Brock called on Optimist Le Ila Dixon to lead in prayer following which she led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
Julie welcomed Marshall High School Principal Matt Gregory, Associate Principal Nakena Bayless, Senior Counselor Suzan Harrison and our other guests to the meeting and explained that in all there will be eighteen Young Texans selected this year, two each month. At the year end senior awards assembly, three young women and three young men will be randomly selected to receive $500 grants which they may use in any way that they choose.
Optimist Julie then introduced Martha Gaspar as February’s Young Texanne. Her favorite subject is economics (history and math) and her favorite teacher is Jerry Eagan. Eagan teaches U.S. history and world geography. Martha’s grade point average is 5.2.
Martha is active in the Interact Club (sponsored by Marshall’s Rotary Club). At first she was reluctant to give it a try, but she credits Carl Raimundo with encouraging her and now serves as its vice president. She also serves as president of the National Honor Society, has engaged in softball and played in the Big Red Pride band.
In addition, she and her sister Kimberly run two small businesses: an online boutique for little girls and a photography business. Optimist Richard Magrill asked what kinds of subjects the photo business focuses on. “Lifestyle, family pics and all kinds of things,” she responded. “Recently, we rented space and did a lot of Valentine photos.” (Note: they started their first business when she was 17 and Kimberly was 16. And she comes by her drive quite naturally. Her mother, Martha Hurtado, in addition to caring for her and her three siblings, operates on online business, and her father, Desiderio Gaspar, has his own construction business.)
Martha has grown up in Saint Joseph Catholic Church where she celebrated her first communion and is very active. “Saint Joseph’s is my place!” she said.
She enjoys being active, traveling, four-wheeling, working out and camping, but her hobbies also include bullet journals and practicing her penmanship with calligraphy.
Future plans include college and becoming a real estate agent. She hopes that she and her sister will continue to grow their businesses and work toward her personal goal of being financially independent. Desiderio has involved his children in the renovation of a house he purchased and Martha is getting hands on experience with real estate. “My parents are so hard working and they have built so much; I have joined in with my father and even done roofing.” Optimist Melissa Al-Ahmadi complimented her enthusiasm and drive: “You certainly have the personality to be a successful seller of real estate,” Al-Ahmadi said.
In a personal message to her parents, Martha said: “Thank you not only for what you have done but continue doing for me ... For teaching me hard working principles, to be kind to all and above all, always pushing me to my best potential. And your both being immigrating parents who sought a better life and expanded opportunities makes me extremely proud of what you have accomplished. I work even harder knowing that you have done so much when you had to start from nothing. I’m proud not only because you are my parents but because you fill so many roles in my life that have shaped me into who I am today.”
President Julie then introduced Beau Burris as the Young Texan for February. His favorite subject is math. “I’ve always been good at math and like any subject, except geometry,” he said. His favorite teachers are Jessic Shadix in agricultural science and Coach David Branderburg. His grade point average is 4.99.
In extra-curricular activities, he has played football all through high school as well as been active in agriculture. In football he has made all-district and at the state level honorable mention.
He grew up in Immanuel Baptist Church and was baptized at the age of 6. He has always been active in the church, attending summer church camp at Hot Springs through the ninth grade and then serving as a counselor thereafter. He also enjoys video games and all kinds of outdoor activities.
Beau is already enrolled at East Texas Baptist University. Optimist Le Ila Dixon encouraged him to look into any scholarship there that may be specifically available to Optimist Club Young Texans. His major is in business and he looks forward to becoming a real estate agent like his father Brad, as well as “becoming successful,” he said
To his parents, Brad and Nicki Burris, he said “Thank you for pushing me to be successful and always making sure I do my best.”
President Julie presented daffodils to both mothers, noting that the tulips and hyacinths in the pots would be blooming a little later. She called on Optimist John Fortune to take photographs of our guests and especially Martha and Beau.
President Julie then opened up discussion of future plans.
Optimist Janie Moore is to investigate further our participation in the Black History Month parade. Melissa Al-Ahmadi and Richard Magrill volunteered to walk and carry our ten-foot banner that day. We discussed getting magnetic club signs for use in the parade on any modern vehicle we might use and Optimist Le Ila suggested possible contact persons who might supply an antique car as an alternative.
There was also discussion on participation in the revival of Stagecoach Days in May. Our involvement will require members to handle a booth on Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday morning, May 20 to May 22.
Optimist Le Ila reported on our continued involvement with the Marshall Area Arts Council in their spring Mini-Monet art show. Optimist Melissa Al-Ahmadi spoke with pleasure of our participation last year. We provided $500 as a sponsor and enlisted the services of Nanci Whatley as the judge for the entry to receive an Optimist Medallion award. Optimist Le Ila commented that this program involved us with MHS junior high students, a group we would like to serve more.
Treasurer Michele Fuller reported that Louis A. Williams Associates had split the proceeds of its rummage sale with the club. We are very appreciative of this $1,725 contribution.
We were also thrilled to hear that the East Texas Food Bank has received $3,000 for our Triple MMM Back Pack program that serves MISD elementary students. (These funds came from the estate of Optimist Lily Whitis.) Optimist Charles Dixon reported that Steve Horton has taken over from him as treasurer of this group.