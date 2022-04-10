The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met on Apr. 6 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church to enjoy Domino’s Pizza, salad, cupcakes and cookies with twenty-five present including guests and Optimists. President Julie Brock asked Reverend Rusty Rustenhaven to lead in prayer following which she led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
Optimist Le Ila Dixon shared a letter from the Marshall Area Regional Arts Council regarding our sponsorship of the Council’s upcoming Mini-Monet Art Show for area kids.
MHS counselor Melanie Hudson reported that our Young Texan for April, Henry Roth, was unable to be present due to his baseball schedule. President Julie announced that he would be sent his award. Optimist Julie then introduced April Young Texanne Melissa Martinez whose cheering squad of parents, sister-in-law and nephews added much to the proceedings. Her favorite subjects are math and phlebotomy.
Optimist Richard Magrill asked Melissa to say a few word about phlebotomy. (It means taking a blood draw and involves using syringes to draw a blood sample from the vein for the purposes of sample testing or blood donation.) “Everyone needs a blood draw at one time of life or another,” Melissa noted, and “as our population ages, more and more individuals are needing more frequent blood tests. The same is true of blood draws which are increasing due to chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity.” Several Optimists advised her that learning how to draw blood as painlessly as possible was a much valued and appreciated skill.
Melissa reported that Skylyn Potts in biology and Erica Hervey in health sciences were her favorite teachers. Her grade point average is 5.13 and she is active on the student council and in the Rotary Interact Club, the Starfish Society, the National Honor Society, and Sports Medicine.
At Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Melissa is active helping with its Sunday School and with a group that visits in the homes of those with various needs where they join in saying the Rosary with each person.
“My biggest accomplishment is probably being in the top ten percent of my class,” she says. “I came from Mexico second semester of the third grade and moving from one country to another one was definitely very challenging. However, looking back and seeing where I am right now is certainly something that makes me proud.”
Melissa plans to attend East Texas Baptist University and major in nursing and minor in Spanish. In her personal message to her parents, Margarito Martinez and Paula Chavez, she says: “Mom and Dad, thank you for everything you do for me. Thank you for always supporting me in everything I do and never leaving my side. I appreciate you more than you know. I love you both so much and can’t wait to see what the future has in store for me with y’all by my side. Gracias por todo, los quiero mucho!”
President Julie reminded us that in all there are eighteen Young Texans selected this year, two each month. At the year end Senior awards assembly, three young women and three young men will be randomly selected to receive $500 grants which they may use in any way that they choose.
She then introduced Camila Arias as the Young Texanne for May who also had a cheering squad since she is the daughter of Optimist Isabel Martinez who was able to be present with us for the first time since she scalded her foot some months back.
Like Melissa, Camila named her health science classes as her favorite subject. Heather Hill and Suzan Harrison are her favorite teachers. Suzan recently retired as the Senior Counselor at MHS and Heather is Director of the GO Center and the Mavettes and also serves as the fine arts coordinator. Camila’s grade point average if 4.4 and she is active in the Mavettes, National Honor Society, and Starfish Society.
At the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Marshall she is active in assisting her mother, Optimist Isabel Martinez, in the church’s AWANA children’s ministry and her father, David Montoya (who leads contemporary and Spanish language worship), in the church’s worship band. Guest Karen Wiley, in particular, was present to show her support of Camila!
Asked about her interests, Camila responded, “Dancing with all of my best friends in the Mavettes!”
Her future plans include attending Texas Tech out in Lubbock and majoring in advertising and minoring in communications. Optimist Richard Magrill asked her about the choice of Texas Tech. “It is a long way across the state,” she admitted, “but actually, it had the best fit with my interests and I look forward to being with my cousin there.” Optimist Melissa Al-Ahmadi asked about her choice of advertising and Camila said that the counselor at Tech suggested that her interests fit better there than in a more general business approach. She agreed with Melissa that the field would provide an opportunity for her to explore the use of social media.
In a personal message to her parents Camila said: “Gracias por siempre apoyarme en todo lo que hago, y gracias por todo lo que hecho por mí. No sería la persona que soy ahora si no fuera por ustedes y gracias por mostrarme lo que es caminar con el señor. Los amo. [Thank you for always supporting me in all that I have done and thank you for what you have done for me. I would not be the person that I am now without you, and thanks for showing me what it is to walk with the Lord. I love you!]”
Julie then introduced Carlos Ponce Arzate as the Young Texan for May. Carlos enjoys math and science most, and Senior Counselor Suzan Harrison, Coach Jana Duck who teaches algebra and Amanda Skinner who teaches calculus are his favorite teachers. His grade point average is 3.2. Carlos is the eldest of eleven siblings and a member of the National Honor Society. He is a product of the MISD AVID (advancement via individual determination) program and will be the first in his family to attend college. “I want all my brothers and sisters to follow me in going to college,” he shares.
Active in Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Carlos enjoys building computers. He is fluent in English and Spanish and is currently learning Japanese on-line. When asked “Why Japanese?” he responds that he doen’t like reading subtitles and enjoys watching Japanese Animé.
MHS has two tiers of Seniors, those who follow the foundation course and those who pursue the distinguished level of achievement. Associate Principal Nakena Bayless noted that this latter tier showcases hard work and that such such students must have exemplary attendance. (Carlos reported with some pride that those in this tier wear white robes at graduation so that they will stand out among the foundational red robes.)
Carlos plans to attend Texas A&M University at Texarkana and pursue a bachelor’s in computer science with a concentration in software development.
In a personal message to his parents, Carlos Ponce and Blanca Arzate, he says: “Thank you Mom and Dad for all the support I’ve received to help make my dreams reality. No sacrifice you’ve made will be in vain. There’s no way to repay the both of ya’ll but, I try to excell in my academics and always apply 110% to everything I do. Thank you!”
Optimists Richard Magrill and Janie Moore presented pots of Easter lilies and/or yellow tulips to the mothers present and gave one to Carlos to take home to his busy mom. Optimist John Fortune began to line up all the configurations for his wonderful photos.