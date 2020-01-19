The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met Wednesday, Jan. 15, in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Marshall. President Le Ila Dixon convened with the ringing of the bell and Optimist Richard Magrill led in prayer followed by the pledge of allegiance to the U.S. flag and the recitation of the Optimist’s creed.
Optimist Le Ila welcomed all, especially Chloe Buchanan and Jarrett Phillips, their families, and the facilitators for our Young Texans Program, MISD Senior Counselor Suzan Harrison and MISD Assistant Principal Nakena Bayless. This program recognizes outstanding MHS Seniors each month. At the end of the year six $500 grants will be awarded to three young women and three young men selected at random.
President Le Ila inquired about reasons those present were optimistic today. Waylon “Buck” Buchanan said he was optimistic on any day that he awakened! Suzan Harrison said that the LSU Tigers winning of the National Football Championship Monday night with MHS graduate Chasen Hines had stoked her optimism. Le Ila said she had recently received an appeal for help from Tonya Fuller, our Child Protective Services (CPS) liaison who worked with us on the birthday party for foster kids. Tonya asked for help with refreshments for a group of volunteer CPS mentors. Noting that CPS is well known for having to remove children from parents for their protection, Le Ila was delighted to see that these mentors help parents improve their parenting and life skills so they can keep their children.
Optimist Le Ila revealed that no members had a birthday this week, but discovered that Nakena Bayless will celebrate her birthday this very Saturday. Announcing today is National Strawberry Ice Cream Day, Le Ila brought some for our enjoyment. She reminded us that Optimist Ned Calvert is leading our plans for S.M.I.L.E. Day (Student Mock Interview Learning Event) and that we are looking for new employers to interview MHS Seniors and help them develop skills in applying for their first jobs.
Optimist Julie Brock presented Chloe Buchanan as the Young Texanne for January. Chloe’s favorite subjects are math and biology. Her favorite teachers are Jerry Eagan and Kayla Green and she spoke with enthusiasm about their dedication to their students and passion for teaching. Her grade point average is 5.0 and she participates in volleyball, softball, band, power-lifting, Future Farmers of America (FFA), and the National Honor Society.
Chloe is a member of Eastern Hills Church of Christ. She participates in the youth group there and helped last summer in its Vacation Bible School. “It was an exciting opportunity to be around a lot of kids,” she said, “and help them to be closer to God.” She has received all-district honors in several areas: the MHS marching band this year and since she was a Freshman for playing the trombone. She also received all-district honors in volleyball (4 years) and in softball (3 years).
Chloe has received area honors in FFA skills tests for two years in a row. Optimist Richard Magrill asked about her projects involving animal husbandry. “My Sophomore year I did chickens and it was awful,” she reported. “I started with 50 and ended with three!” Richard expressed his sympathy for her: “I was in 4-H at South Marshall Elementary School,” he said, “but I lost interest when we were shown a film in the fifth grade on raising chickens; I was overwhelmed by how difficult it was with all the vaccinations required.” “This year,” Chloe said, “I’m working with pigs and it’s much easier.” “But don’t you have to give the pigs shots and aren’t they much harder to do?” asked Optimist Le Ila. “Yes, the pigs do require worming shots,” she replied, “but my Dad takes care of those.”
Chloe plans on attending college and majoring in accounting and biology. Her personal message to her father, Waylon “Buck” Buchanan, Jr., was: “Thank you for always pushing me towards my goals and making me aim higher than I thought I could ever achieve. You have shown me that anything is possible and I will always love you.”
Optimist Julie Brock then presented Jarrett Phillips as the January Young Texan. Jarrett’s favorite subjects are calculus and biology and his favorite teacher is Robin Rudd. His grade point average is 4.6 (as of today!) and his extra-curricular activities include football, baseball and the National Honor Society. He is a member of Mobberly Baptist Church. Suzan Harrison said she is very proud of Jarrett who is a “move-in” student from Houston; “If you saw him at MHS you would think he had been here the whole four years.”
Jarrett’s hobbies include playing football and baseball where he has received all-district honors since his sophomore year. Last year he also received academic all-state honors for football and baseball. Suzan Harrison noted that athletes receiving all-state academic honors must have an average of at least 90
Last summer Jarrett worked for a month at “Always Miss Bee Haven,” cleaning up and also burning hive boxes to decrease the likelihood of the moth worms that like to burrow into them. Later he graduated to removing honey combs from the hives (wearing, naturally, the full netting required to protect himself from stings!). His future plans include college and graduate school where he intends to pursue a doctorate followed by a career in the medical field, most probably orthopedics.
His personal message to his parents, Robert and Suzanne Phillips, was “Thank you both for always pushing me to be my best. I would not be where I am without your love, praise and encouragement.”
As the meeting concluded, Optimist Julie presented pots of yellow flame tulips to the parents of our honorees.