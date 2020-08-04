Orphaned toddler grows up in shadow of massacre, coronavirus

In this May 23, 2020 photo provided by Tito Anchondo, Paul Anchondo is held by his grandmother, Brenda Anchondo in El Paso. The toddler is unlikely to learn until years from now what happened to his parents in events that many El Paso residents still struggle to comprehend, said uncle Tito Anchondo, whose brother Andre and sister-in-law Jordan died in the shooting at a Walmart store last year.