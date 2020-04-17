As stimulus checks from the government begin to roll in, experts are sharing advice on how this money should be spent.
First and foremost, it should be spent to help pay bills. While many mortgage companies and utility companies may allow their customers to defer payments, at the end of all this those payments will be due. In some cases, that will mean that four months worth of mortgage payments are due at one time. Don't have that kind of cash? Then using part of the stimulus money to pay bills might be a good idea.
However, the stimulus money often provides another opportunity: to support local businesses.
Using part of your stimulus money to purchase food and other necessities from local businesses does exactly what it is intended for, to help stimulate the economy. Also, ordering food for take out gives you a break from cooking so it's a win, win situation.