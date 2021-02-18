Last week when we began hearing reports of possible winter weather, none of us anticipated that we would be living through Snowmageddon 2021.
Between power and water outages, dangerous roads, large amounts of winter precipitation and being essentially snowed in, this week presented a unique set of circumstances for everyone.
At the newspaper, we had the responsibility of ramping up our 24/7 news coverage to provide minute-to-minute information. Our journalists, also dealing with their personal problems, scoured emails, made phone calls, hunted social media to bring the latest important information.
Photographers and even our publisher, walked their way through the streets, capturing wintering scenes all while trying to stay warm and safe.
Our readers engaged with us through email and social media, cheering us on and sharing their own experiences, and lots of really cute snowmen photos.
As a company, we made the decision not to print physical copies this week simply because it was not safe for our delivery drivers to hand deliver the paper. We appreciate your patience as subscribers and readers and appreciate your support for The Messenger.
While we have produced an e-edition each day, we realize many of our subscribers value a printed product and have worked to put together a historic and memorable weekend edition. This is a one time publication and your 6-day a week print edition will be back on Tuesday (barring floods, fires or any more dang snowflakes).
We hope you have had a chance to take a breath this week, enjoy time for family and above all else, been able to stay safe and warm. Thank you for your support.