If you or anyone you know is needing training to obtain their Texas Department of Agriculture Private Applicator License, please have them contact the office. We are currently assessing the need of whether or not we need to host a training.
The Texas Department of Agriculture lists step one to obtaining a Private Applicator License as “Attend a Private Pesticide Applicator training session FIRST”. You can attend a Private Applicator training in person through your local County Extension Office, or you can attend the training in the privacy of your own home online with this new course.
Texas Department of Agriculture defines a private pesticide applicator as “someone who uses or supervises the use of restricted-use or state-limited-use pesticides or regulated herbicides to produce an agricultural commodity on:
- Personally, owned property;
- Rented property;
- Property owned by his or her employer;
- Property under his or her general control; or
- The property of another person if applied without compensation, other than the trading of personal services between producers of agricultural commodities.”
An agricultural commodity is a plant or animal grown for sale, lease, barter, feed, or human consumption and animals raised for farm or ranch work.
No license is required to apply general-use pesticides to produce agricultural commodities.
The East Texas Pineywood’s CEU Program will be held on February 21 at Kelleyville Community Center just West of Jefferson. This event was formerly hosted by Harrison/Gregg Counties but will be opened to more counties this year.
Mrs. Jessica Rymel CEA Ag/NR from Cass County will be discussing Strategic Feral Hog Trapping Techniques.
Stephen Gowin CEA Ag/NR from Rains County will be discussing pond management and aquatic weed control.
Daniel Mielke will be discussing Record Keeping and understanding labels along with Mr Burge Linton. After lunch these two will be discussing impregnating Fertilizer with Herbicides for Pasture Weed Control.
Mr. Lee Dudley CEA Ag/NR for Panola County will be on hand to discuss external parasite control in Beef Cattle.
The registration fee will be $35.00 and will include 5 CEU’s and a Catfish Dinner. Lunch is sponsored by Legacy Ag Credit. Please RSVP to 903-935-8413.
Farm City Week Rabbit Validation will be held February 25 at the Marshall City Arena.
Make plans to attend the annual Peach Tree Pruning Demonstration that will be held Saturday February 29th at GY Ranch on Highway 80 west of Marshall. Sherry Yates will be the host and discuss the importance of proper pruning and thinning practices to maximize Peach harvest. Best Management Practices for disease and Pest Control will be discussed as well. Registration will start at 9:30 with the program concluding at noon. Bring your loppers as this will be a hands-on workshop. The cost is free.
This is always a great program. If your Peaches are sub-par this could be the answer to an enjoyable bowl of Peaches and homemade ice cream later this summer.