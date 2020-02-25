Peaches are the leading deciduous fruit crop grown in Texas and it is estimated that there are more than one million trees planted statewide.
Average annual production exceeds one million bushels. The demand for high-quality, locally produced peaches remains good, and the future appears bright for the industry. The potential for growing fresh peaches is enhanced by the proximity of major growing areas to metropolitan centers, enabling growers to market high-quality, tree-ripened fruit at premium prices. Late spring frost continues to be the single greatest factor limiting orchard profitability and growers should plan on losing one in six to seven crops even in the best of orchard locations.
At times, frost has resulted in crop loss for two or three years in a row and has caused growers in some locations to leave the business due to loss of revenue and enthusiasm. In planning a new orchard, prospective growers should take this risk into account and plan orchard size accordingly.
If peach production is to be considered as a part-time enterprise, two to five acres of orchard may be appropriate while a full-time one-person enterprise may range closer to a 20 — 25 acre planting.
Site Selection & Considerations
Important considerations in seeking an orchard site include soil drainage and type, water quality, air drainage, previous site history and market access. Peaches are very susceptible to waterlogged soils, so good to excellent internal soil drainage is essential to long-term tree survival. The ideal is a sandy loam topsoil at least 18 to 24 inches deep underlain with a red-colored, well-drained clay subsoil. A subsoil that is dull colored, blue, gray, or mottled usually has poor drainage characteristics and is not satisfactory. The subsoil, as well as the topsoil, must be relatively fertile and have satisfactory nutrient and water holding capacities, but it must be especially permeable to movement of water, air, and roots. Take soil samples from a prospective orchard site for analysis of pH, inherent fertility, and salinity problems. If the pH is below 6.0, lime may be required before the planting beds are established. High salinity levels in either soil or water may indicate that a particular site should be avoided. Clean, salt-free water is essential for commercial peach production. If the irrigation well either has an SAR above 7.0 or total salts above 1,000 ppm, it should not be used. Soil samples in conjunction with annual or semi-annual leaf analysis will provide the greatest guidance in nutrient deficiencies and can help define annual fertilization programs.
Choosing an orchard site with high elevation in relation to the surrounding area is the single greatest factor in reducing risk of crop loss due to spring frost.
Easy movement of cold air out of the orchard is essential to minimize the serious damage from spring frosts during bloom or early fruit development and air drainage barriers should be avoided. On frosty mornings, temperatures may fluctuate as much as ten degrees from hilltop to low lying areas and can mean the difference in a full crop as compared to a complete crop loss. In addition, proper selection of cultivars adapted to a specific location in the state is important in maximizing annual cropping potential.
Peach trees perform best on sites not previously planted to fruit orchards. Old orchard sites should not be replanted for at least three years because of soilborne disease problems. Immediately planting a site that has been cleared of standing timber, especially post oaks is not recommended because of the risk of soilborne pathogens such as post oak root rot (Armillaria mellea).
It is important to know how the crop will be marketed in order to accurately select peach varieties and orchard size. Some of the best orchard locations are in relatively remote areas where pick your own or retail sales may not be practical. Wholesale marketing usually results in somewhat lower prices, but is an important alternative when larger orchards are planted. Peaches are extremely perishable and there is little flexibility to explore alternative markets once harvest begins.
Varieties
Select varieties with long term proven production for a given area of Texas. Planting unproven or unadapted varieties frequently results in disaster and disappointment.
Peaches have a chilling requirement of a certain number of hours of winter temperatures between 32° to 45° F to break dormancy and induce normal bloom and vegetative growth.
If varieties are chosen that have a chilling requirement that is too low, there is a greater probability that they will bloom early and be more subject to frost.
If the chilling requirement is too high, they may be very slow to break dormancy and abort fruit.
Plant varieties which have the correct chilling requirement for your area.
A list of varieties recommended for our area may be picked up at the Extension Office.
