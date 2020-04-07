Well the sun is shining, and we have had plenty of moisture for grass to start growing and also weeds. Some of you may be looking for a way to receive your private applicator license in order to buy restricted chemicals. If you are not sure what this is,I have given the definition below.
A private pesticide applicator is someone who uses or supervises the use of restricted-use or state-limited-use pesticides or regulated herbicides to produce an agricultural commodity on:
- Personally owned property;
- Rented property;
- Property owned by his or her employer;
- Property under his or her general control; or
- The property of another person if applied without compensation, other than the trading of personal services between producers of agricultural commodities.
An agricultural commodity is a plant or animal grown for sale, lease, barter, feed or human consumption and animals raised for farm or ranch work. No license is required to apply general-use pesticides to produce agricultural commodities. If you would like to start the process to receive this license, then please call the Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office at 903-935-8413. Once this quarantine is over, we will be holding the class that will start you on your path to receiving this license.
STEPS TO BECOMING A PRIVATE PESTICIDE APPLICATOR
Step 1: Attend a Private Pesticide Applicator training session FIRST. Contact your county Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office for training opportunities. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offers the Texas Private Applicator Training Course online. You will find more information at https://agrilifelearn.tamu.edu/product?catalog=AGCH-015
You may purchase training materials at www-aes.tamu.edu or call (979) 845-1099.
Step 2: Upon completion of the training, a Training Verification form (D-1411) will be provided to the applicant. Applicants should keep the yellow copy for their records. The white copy (original) should be mailed to TDA with the Private Pesticide Applicator license application form (PA-400P).
Step 3: The applicant needs to obtain a hard copy of the Private Pesticide Applicator license application form (PA400P) from TDA. (Website: www.TexasAgriculture.gov or Phone: 1-800-835-5832 or 512-463-7622).
Step 4: Submit the completed Private Pesticide Applicator application form, license fee of $100, and the white (original) copy of the Training Verification form to TDA for processing.
Step 5: When the license application is accepted, TDA will send the applicant a letter in the mail with their Account Number. This Account Number is the number the applicator will use to register and schedule the Private applicator exam with PSI
Step 6: Applicants can go to PSIexams.com or call 1-800-733-9267 to schedule an exam at one of 22 locations around the state. o A Pesticide Licensing Examination Candidate Information Bulletin is provided at the PSI website to assist the applicant with the exam scheduling process. The private applicator will pay $64 per exam. o If the applicant fails the first attempt, there is a 24-hour waiting period to take a repeat exam. o PSI will provide a confirmation number and testing location information.
Step 7: Upon completion of the exam, the center will provide test results immediately. A passing grade is 70%.
Step 8: PSI will send exam scores to TDA daily. If all licensing criteria are met, TDA will issue the license. Important: If an applicant has any questions about licensing or categories, pleasecontact TDA at 1-800-835-5832 or 512-463-7622. PSI staff cannot provide licensing advice or information.
