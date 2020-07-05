Available for adoption from the Humane Society of Harrison County’s The Pet Place, at 1901 Jefferson Avenue, are the following pets. For information on adopting a pet or surrendering a pet call 903 938-7297. Various colors of kittens also are available for adoption.
Si- 7 week old male seal point Siamese kitten. Current vaccinations and worming.
Madison-12 week old female spayed longhair black/white kitten. Current vaccinations and worming.
Blue Bell- 12 week old female spayed gray/white kitten. Current vaccinations and worming
Little Bit- 9 week old female black kitten. Current vaccinations and worming.
