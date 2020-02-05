ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Pete Rose again asked Major League Baseball to end his lifetime ban, saying the penalty is unfair compared with discipline for steroids use and electronic sign stealing.
Rose’s lawyers submitted the application Wednesday to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, who in December 2015 denied the previous request by the career hits leader.
Rose agreed to the ban in August 1989 after an investigation found that Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team.
“There has never been any allegation that Mr. Rose’s misconduct was intended to gain a competitive advantage over other teams,” stated the petition. “When it comes to subsequent violations of Major League Baseball rules — namely steroid use and electronic sign stealing — this is clearly not the case.”