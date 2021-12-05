The following pets are available for adoption from the Humane Society of Harrison County’s The Pet Place, located at 1901 Jefferson Avenue. Open Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call (903) 938-7297 for information on adopting or surrendering a pet.
Most Popular
Articles
- Blight in Marshall: Council looks to approve new ordinance to tackle abandoned houses
- Parade lights up downtown Marshall
- Harrison County Sheriff's Office arrests 4 in Harleton drug bust
- Harrison County grand jury hands down 32 indictments
- Police Reports: Dec. 4, 2021
- Wildcats punch ticket to next round with 34-8 victory over Daingerfield
- Fourth incumbent files for Harrison County GOP Primary
- Main Street Manager terminated, Wonderland of Lights to be unaffected
- The Grinch visits the General Store
- Fant enjoying run with Wildcats