The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office hosted its 2023 Babysitters Club training recently, bringing more than 60 kids to the event to earn their CPR certification and learn how to react to emergencies. Sponsors included the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, TSTC, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, Domino’s Pizza, Peggy Anderson, the Harrison County Commissioners Court, Southern Health Partners, Ashley Morris, Veronica Cline and 4E Embroidery & More.