Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Michael Donald Takhvar, 46, of Marshall, was arrested on a Marion County warrant on Wednesday.
- Teddy Eugene Sanders, 49, of Marshall, was arrested on a Harrison County warrant on Wednesday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- DWI-1st offense, 3000 block of Victory Drive, Sunday.
- Theft (all other) under $100, 200 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday.
- Theft of property $100 to $750, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Wednesday.
- Criminal mischief-Class B over $750, 1500 block of MLK Boulevard, Wednesday.
- Credit card or debit card abuse, 200 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Fire Department
- 8 emergency medical calls
- 1 fire alarm
- 1 public service