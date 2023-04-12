Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Infinity Ishyon Cain, 22, was arrested Monday and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Nicole Yvonne Greggory, 19, was arrested Monday and charged with evading arrest or detention.
Dalton Caleb Kelley, 31, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Oscar Wareru, 52, of Marshall was arrested on Monday and charged with an MPD Class C Warrant.
Ian Rivera, 34, of Marshall was arrested on Monday and charged with robbery.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Monday on MLK Blvd.