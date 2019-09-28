A owner of a truck was in for a surprise Thursday when their stolen truck was returned, all clean.
According to information released by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the stolen truck was recovered on Hwy. 59 N. and returned with the bed cleaned out and the tires aired up.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal trespass was reported Wednesday in the 1700 block of N. East End Boulevard.
A criminal mischief, greater than or equal to $100, less than $7000 was reported on Wednesday in the 300 block of Carolanne Boulevard.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Clifford Ray Anderson, 37, of Marshall, was arrested Friday on charges of criminal mischief.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Criminal mischief was reported on Thursday in Waskom when the subject poured water into the hydraulic reservoir of a tractor.
A copper theft was reported on Thursday in Marshall when copper wire and 5 metal boxes were stolen from a building on Brown Road.
A family violence assault occurred on Wednesday in Marshall when a subject was assaulted by their girlfriend.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Keith Dewey Cartwright was arrested Thursday on charges of resisting arrest, search or transport, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than or equal to 4 grams, less than 200 grams and evading arrest or detention.
Maximiliano Jimenez-Olvera was arrested Thursday on charges of burglary of a habitation.
Shronda Danielle Wheat was arrested Thursday on four counts of driving while license invalid and two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Michael Lewis Blanchette was arrested Thursday on charges of operating a vehicle with an expired license, driving while license invalid and inter fearing with an emergency call.
Juan Ramon Pena was arrested Thursday for failure to maintain financial responsibility, no DL, driving while license invalid, displaying expired license plate and credit card/debit card abuse with the elderly.
Jeremy Wayne Reed was arrested Thursday for assault family violence impeding breath.