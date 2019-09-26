From staff reports
Harrison County officials helped capture a suspect that led officers in pursuit from Gladewater to Harrison County.
The suspect, 36-year-old Christopher Michael Williams, of Longview, was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked into the Harrison County jail for evading arrest with a vehicle.
“On September 24th at approximately 9:30 p.m., deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were notified that a Gladewater PD unit was in pursuit of a Black 2001 Nissan Xterra,” officials with HCSO indicated in a press release. “The unit advised that he was terminating the pursuit and the vehicle was last seen on southbound on Loop 281 in Longview.”
A short time later, a HCSO unit traveling northbound on Loop 281 observed the described black Nissan Xterra traveling southbound at a high rate of speed.
“The deputy then observed the vehicle run a red light at Loop 281 at I-20,” HCSO officials said. “The deputy activated his red and blue emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicle for the observed traffic violations when the vehicle fled.”
The deputy pursued the vehicle at a high rate of speed eastbound on Farm-to-Market Road 968. After an approximate 10-mile pursuit, a Texas DPS Trooper deployed spike strips at FM 968 and FM 3251.
“The spike strip was successfully deployed and the pursuit ended at FM 968 and Craig Road,” officials said.
Incidents from the Marshall Police Department
Invasive visual recording on Monday in the 700 block of Wiley Avenue
Forgery on Tuesday in the 2000 block of Victory Drive
Assault on Tuesday in the 1300 block of Paula Street
Arrests from the Marshall Police Department
No arrests made by Marshall PD.
Incidents from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Burglary of a Habitation on Tuesday on FM 134. Door was kicked in at a resident, nothing was taken
Debit card abuse on Monday on FM 1997. Subject has charges to his debit card from Detroit.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Tuesday on Hwy. 595. Subject stole an F550. It was located in Shreveport.
Arrests from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Ernest Morgan Brown was arrested Tuesday on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Glen Edward Tucker, 29, of Longview, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, unlawfully carrying a weapon and two counts of driving while license invalid.
Christopher Michael Williams, 37, of Longview, was arrested Tuesday on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft.
Lord Isaiah McDaniel, 29, of Marshall, was arrested Tuesday violation of parole and burglary of a habitation.