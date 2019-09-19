A Harrison County jury recently sentenced a habitual thief to a maximum 24 months in state jail for theft of property at a local gas station.
The defendant, 49-year-old Vernon Howard James, of Marshall, was also assessed a $3,500 fine for the offense.
According to his indictment, James stole a bulk of lighters valued less than $100 from Fina Short Stop. The offense was enhanced due to two prior convictions. The indictment noted that the defendant was twice convicted before for theft on Dec. 23, 2013 and on Sept. 12, 2014 in the Harrison County Court-at-Law. His criminal background lists a host of other theft-related arrests.
Theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions is a state jail felony, punishable up to two years. Assistant District Attorney Tim Cariker represented the state in the case. Patrick Ryan represented the defendant.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
■ Neshae Lonetta Johnson, 38, of Marshall, was arrested Tuesday on charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
■ Kemontre Fisher, 22, of Marshall, was arrested Tuesday on charges associated with a speeding warrant.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
■ A terroristic threat was reported at 9:34 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of W. Meredith Street.
■ A criminal trespass was reporters at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Kathy Street.
■ Theft of property, more than or equal to $2,500 to $30,000, was reported at 10:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of S. East End Boulevard.
■ A theft enhanced to a felony was reported at 11:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of E. Pinecrest Drive.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
■ Tyler Austin Hays, 25, of Hallsville, was arrest Tuesday on charges of driving while intoxicated.
■ Terrance DeMarcus Survia, 29, of Longview, was arrested Monday on charges of non payment of child support.
■ Cameron Rafael Clay, 31, of Marshall, was arrested Monday on charges of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
■ Russell Joseph Hemli, 33, of Marshall, was arrested Tuesday on charges of revocation of parole/ assault causes bodily injury family.
■ Michael Paul O’Conner, 59, of Harleton, was arrested Monday on charges of violation of parole/theft of property more than or equal to $100, less than $750.
■ Demorris Bernard Spearman, 37, of Marshall, was arrested Monday on charges of expired drivers license and driving while license invalid.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
■ Tools were reported stolen in Karnock on Monday.