Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

• Dayln Rashayd Hill, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with contempt of court, no insurance, no valid license and speeding on Tuesday.

• Kennedy Earl Butler, 57, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing on Thursday.

• Shamika Shontae Bell, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest on Wednesday.

• Emmalee Jean Carraway, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violating non-CDL restriction and speeding on Wednesday.

• Miranda Clair Hill, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving with invalid license and open container in vehicle on Wednesday.

• Bernard Jonathon Young, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury against a family member on Wednesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

• Criminal trespassing, 502 South East End Blvd., Wednesday

Arrests Reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

• Brittnay Nichole Victery, 32, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with remaining on premise on Wednesday.

• Maurice Terrell Brightmon, 37, of Longview was arrested and charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, display of fictitious motor vehicle registration, failure to identify, and DWI second offense on Thursday.

• Martin Iniguez, 58, Karnack was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing on Wednesday.

• Lauro Palencia Sanchez, 26, of Grand Prairie was arrested and charged with possession of drugs group 1 and 2 and unlawful passion of firearm by felon on Wednesday.

• Brian Keith Wheeler, 31, of Spring Town was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana on Wednesday.

• Angela Evette Irving, 54, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday.

• Jason Paul Twyman, 45, of Waskom was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest search on Thursday.

Recommended For You


reporter/editor

Sadiq King is the editor and reporter for Marshall News Messenger. A young artist from New Jersey, graduated from Wiley College in 2018 and now brings his love of media and arts to Marshall Texas!