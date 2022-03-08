Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Alexandria Marie Lopez, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of a building on Friday.
- Alijah Veshawn Benson, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged for possession of marijuana and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
- Miguel Antonio Salinas, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged for theft of property between $100 and $750 on Saturday.
- Devin Charles Anthony, 43, of Marshall was arrested for evading arrested and resisting arrest search or transport on Sunday.
- Robert Benjamin Cain, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged for drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
- Samantha Muller, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750 on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Friday on E Pinecrest Dr.
- Simple assault was reported on Friday on Bledsoe Street.
- Theft under $100 was reported on Friday on N East End Blvd.
- Theft over $100 and under $750 was reported on Friday on E Grand Ave.
- Burglary of a building was reported on Friday on N Franklin Street.
- Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported n Friday on N East End Blvd.
- Criminal trespass was reported on Saturday on Dogan Street.
- Emergency Detention warrant was awarded on Saturday on Wood Street.
- Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Friday on S East End Blvd.
- Assault of a family or household member was reported on Friday on Kimbroughly and Coxy.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Friday on N Loop 390.
- Resisting arrest search or transport was reported on Sunday on Poplar St.
- Criminal trespass was reported on Sunday on N East End Blvd.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Yadira Nicole Aguilar, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on Friday.
Deborah Reale Allen, 41, of Gladewater was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Saturday.
Jessica Danielle Brimhall, 30, of Harleton was arrested and charged with assault of a public servant on Friday.
Brandy Ann Bussey, 39, of Kilgore was arrested on a Gregg County warrant for possession of a controlled substance on Sunday.
Shimeka Simone Collins, 43, of Fort Worth was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated for the third or more times on Friday.
Leon Gage Glass, 26, of Longview was attested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on Friday.
Kenneth Wayne Groves, 35, of Longview was arrested and charged with assaulting a public servant and evading arrest or detention on Saturday.
Roger Lamar Hence, 32, of Elysian Fields was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm on Monday.
Enriquez Vega Martinez, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
Roland Lewis Scaife, 36 , of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury on Saturday.
Johnathan Renard Starne, 39, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing an officer on Sunday.
John Edelman Bahr, 60 of Harleton, was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Sunday.
Dekeefus Ladale Smith, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Monday.