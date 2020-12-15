Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Stacy Lashun Horton, 34, of Marshall was arrested Friday for a warrant issued by another agency.
Malachi Xavier Lowe, 27, of Elysian Fields, was arrested Saturday for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Charles Vashun Woolen, 31, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for drunkenness.
Donald Ray Coleman, 67, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for seven traffic incidents or violations.
Hazel Mae Chojnacki, 56, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for forgery.
Socorro Agundis, 54, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for theft of property between $100 and $750.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault causing bodily injury to a family members was reported Friday on Sanford St.
Criminal Mischief between $2,500 and $30K was reported on Friday on University Ave.
Theft of property between $750 and $2500 was reported on Friday on W Pinecrest Dr.
Criminal trespass card issues on Friday on N East End Blvd.
Aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with a weapon was reported on Friday on MLD Blvd.
Interfere with emergency request for assistance was reported on Friday on Alexander St.
Aggravated assault with deadly weapon was reported on Saturday on Wood St.
Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle was reported on Saturday on Sanford and University.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family members was reported on Saturday on Elm St.
Class B Criminal Mischief was reported on Saturday on E Pinecrest Dr.
Criminal mischief was reported on Saturday on Veterans Ave.
Drunkenness was reported on Saturday on Young St.
Theft under $100 was reported on Saturday on N East End Blvd.
Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Saturday on Chapparal Dr.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Sunday on Bomar St.
Theft of property between $750 and $2,500 was reported on Sunday on E Grand Ave.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported on Sunday on E Pinecrest Dr.
Criminal mischief between $100 and 4750 was reported on Sunday on E Fannin St.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Kadarrian Deion Allison was arrested Thursday for resisting arrest, search or transport, failure to identify or giving false or fictitious information, criminal trespass and theft of property greater than $2,500 was two or more previous convictions.
Andrawes Issa Batchoun was arrested Sunday for violation of a bond or protection order.
Robert Duane Boydstun was arrested Thursday for two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, and criminal neglect.
Dakota Lynn Clifton was arrested Saturday for possession of a dangerous drug.
Justin Ray Cox was arrested Thursday for theft of property in Bell County, failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying expired license plates, evading arrest or detention in Bell County, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and burglary of a building and burglary of habitation.
Cody Michael Czichos, was arrested Saturday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Richard Anthony Derrick was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated third or more times.
Dominique Duane Hernandez was arrested Saturday for drug paraphernalia.
Paula Sue Miksos was arrested Saturday for driving while intoxicated.
Erin Sky Parsons was arrested Saturday for possession of a dangerous drug.
Vuttha Siv was arrested Thursday for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.