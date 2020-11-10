Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Michelle Jennifer Patterson, 44, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for disorderly conduct.
Jadarius Demone Smith, 30, of Marshall was arrested Friday for criminal trespass.
Jokevio Zajuan Leary, 21, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for assault family violence.
James Edward Spencer, 45, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for an expired drivers license and five MPD warrants.
Roosevelt Jackson, 72, of Marshall was arrested Friday for simple assault.
Alicia Dominguez Miranda, 23, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for assault with a weapon and an MPD warrant.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported Friday on Palato Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle with two previous convictions was reported Saturday on Austin St.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Saturday on E Grand Ave.
Assault of a family, house hold member impeding breathe was reported on Sunday on E Pinecrest Dr.
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Sunday on Bruckmuller St.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Stanley Cloyd Benson, was arrested on Friday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kaleb Sebastian Etheridge was arrested Saturday for expired drivers license, displaying expired license plate, driving while license invalid, speeding 10 percent or more, failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Steven Omega Haggerty, of arrested Saturday for operating a vehicle with expired license, evading arrest with a vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deborah Kay Holder was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance.
Wesley Dwayne Hughes was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Dennis Ray Jackson was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated for the second time.
Kente Lashawn Leary was arrested Saturday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Dyeisha Dytovia Decole Royal was arrested Friday for no driver’s license, and failure to identify a fugitive from justice.
Melissa Dawn Wilson was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Theft was reported in Karnack on Sunday when bags of ice were stolen from a store.
Burglary of a building was reported in Diana on Friday when a church was broken into and property was damaged.
Harassment was reported in Marshall on Saturday when someone reported harassing messages being sent through cell phone.
Assault was reported in Hallsville on Friday when the subject was threatened by their brother.