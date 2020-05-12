Arrests Reported by the Marshall Police Department
Jason Ray Snelson, 38, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for driving while intoxicated for the second time.
Incidents Reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of a vehicle was reported Friday on N Franklin St.
Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 was reported Friday on N East End Blvd.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported Friday on Mary Mack Dr.
Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon was reported Friday on S East End Blvd.
Theft of property between $750 and $2,500 was reported Saturday on E Pinecrest Dr.
Harassment was reported Sunday on Belmont St.
Assault family violence was reported Sunday on Elysian Fields Ave.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported Sunday on E Burleson St.
Arrests Reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
John Taylor Bell was arrested Friday for assault causing bodily injury family violence.
Austin Justin Prunty was arrested Sunday for public intoxication.
Josh AAronn Sutton was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance.
Incidents Reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Theft was reported Friday on Foreman Rd when a 2019 viking side by side was taken.
Burglary of habitation and theft of firearms was reported Saturday on Highway 59 S when a subject entered an RV and stole three guns, 2 1911 pistols and a .38 snubnose were taken.
Two dog bites were also reported, with no further information given by the HCSO.