Incidents reported to Marshall Police Department
A burglary was reported Thursday on Karnack Highway.
A theft of over $100 and less than $750 was reported Thursday on the 500 block of Garber Street.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported Thursday on Karnack Highway.
The assault of a family or household member which impeded breathing or circulation was reported on Thursday on Calloway Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Alexander Castro, 34, of Longview, was arrested Thursday on charges of assault causing bodily harm or injury.
Dylan Keith Davidson, 17, of Longview, was arrested Thursday on charges of evading arrest.
Koby Wayne Rhodes, 17, of Hallsville, was arrested Thursday on charges of evading arrest.
Anthony Vincent Santucci, 45, of Waskom, was arrested Thursday on charges of making terroristic threats against a family or household.
Danny Wayne Surratt, 40, of Longview, was arrested Thursday for criminal nonsupport.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
The burglary of a vehicle was reporter Thursday when a chain saw was stolen from a vehicle.
The injury of a child was reported Thursday with a report of the abuse of a child by a baby sitter.