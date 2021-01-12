Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Logan Alan Hatfield, 22, of Marshall was arrested Friday for two warrant issued by other agencies.
Daric Torrez Johnson, 27, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for two traffic incidents or violations.
Jasmin Unique Irving, 25, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for disorderly conduct.
Dominic Lee Lewis Weide, 24, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for three traffic incidents or violations.
Beyonce LePrice Washington, 19, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for a traffic incident or violation.
Taniyah Nakee Fomby, 29, of Marshall was arrested Friday for traffic incident or violation.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property between $750 and $2,500 was reported on Friday on S East End Blvd.
Burglary of habitation was reported on Saturday on Greenwood Ave.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported on Sunday on E Houston St.