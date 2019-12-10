Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Ryan Mackey Hill, 19, of Hallsville was arrested for assaulting a family member and impeding breath as well as criminal trespass on Sunday.
Demores Trevard Howard, 36, of Kilgore was arrested for their third DWI charge on Friday.
Charles Henry Mason, 64, of Marshall was arrested for theft under $100, for criminal trespass and for a Harrison County warrant.
Incidents reported by Marshall Police Department
Burglary of a vehicle was reported Friday at I 20 East.
The third offense of driving while under the influence was reported Friday on W Houston Street.
Criminal mischief equal or greater than $750 and less than $2,500 was reported Saturday on Park Drive.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported Saturday on Bomar Street.
Burglary of habitation was reported Saturday on Meadow Street.
Assault causing the bodily injury of a family member was reported Saturday on Poplar Street.
Class B criminal mischief less than $750 was reported Saturday on Cross street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported Saturday on Pocono Street.
Criminal trespass was reported Sunday on Sledge Street.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported Sunday on Bomar Street.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported Sunday on Blk Lancaster Street.
Incidents Reported by the Marshall Fire Department
Emergency medical calls: 15
Contained cooking fire: 1
Engine assists: 4
Motor vehicle collision: 1