Arrest reported by the Marshall Police Department
Alejandro Javier Sarmiento, 19, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for possession of marijuana and failure to identify or giving false or fictitious information.
Cynthia Maxine Bonilla, 23, of Marshall was arrested Sunday on five MPD warrants for having an unrestrained child under 8 and not having a valid ID and two Harrison County Warrants.
Ricky Randell Robbins, 51, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for indecency with a child.
David Bernard Hodget, 45, of Longview was arrested Sunday for assault and family violence.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported Friday on N East End Blvd.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported Satruday on Francis St.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported Saturday on Grove St.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Friday on W Carolanne Blvd.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported Friday on Melanie St.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family members was reported Sunday on Wood St.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Sunday on W Grand Ave. Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Sunday on E Fannin St.
Assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported on Summitt St on Sunday.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Sunday on Elysian Fields Ave.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Demarcus Dejuan McCowan, was arrested Thursday for theft of a firearm.
Dustin James Miller was arrested Thursday for displaying a fictitious license place, displaying fictitious registration, having expired registration and driving while license invalid.
Brittany Charnellema Powers was arrested Thursday for theft of property.
Ben Elvin Robinson was arrested Thursday for driving while intoxicated.
Jeff Phillio Sepulvado was arrested Thursday aggravated assault on a date family or household member.
Ashton Leigh Turner was arrested Thursday for theft of a firearm.
Reba Jewell Burkhalter was attested Friday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Terrence Cortez Burns was arrested Friday for possession of marijuana.
Matthew Wayne Campbell was arrested Sunday for assault causing bodily injury.
Billy Joel Carter was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated for the third or more times.
Brett Aaron Cody was arrested Saturday for displaying expired license plates, failure to maintain financial responsibility, criminal trespass class c, no hunting license and possession of a dangerous drug.
Kyle Taylor Corry was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Cody Kyle Daniel was arrested Saturday for speeding, driving while license suspended, driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no hunting license, criminal trespass and possession of a dangerous drug.
Ricky Dewey Earnest was arrested Sunday for theft of service.
Jonathan Eaarl Flakes was arrested Friday for possession of marijuana.
James Clay Galloway was arrested Saturday for assault causing bodily injury.
Eric Ryan Holcomb was arrested Saturday for driving while intoxicated.
Clarice A Jones was arrested Saturday for speeding 10 percent or more above posted limit.
Jemille Shimar McAfee was arrested Sunday for aggrevated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, unlicensed possession of a firearm, tampering with identification numbers,
Marquis Lamar Mills was arrested Sunday for evading arrest or detention with vehicle and driving with license invalid.
Lory Mae Sanders was arrested Sunday for assault causing bodily injury.
James Rashard Singleton was arrested Sunday for assault on a family or household member impeding breathe.
Incident reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Assault and family violence was reported Friday in Harleton when a mother was assaulted by her son.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported Saturday in Longview when a window was broken out of a vehicle.
Theft was reported Saturday in Hallsville when an ATV was stolen.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Saturday in Longview when a vehicle was taken without consent.
Aggravated assault was reported in Karnack on Sunday when a man reported he was shot in the hip by an unknown suspect.