Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office
Thyrone Jermaine Hicks was arrested July 19 on charges of driving while intoxicated BAC more than .15.
Cedric Demetrius Jones was arrested July 19 on charges of revocation of probation/driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
James Rashard Singleton was arrested July 19 on charges of criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 and three MPD warrants for speeding, no liability insurance and driving while license invalid. He was also arrested by HCSO on charges of assault family/housemember impeding breath/circulation.
Jonathan Lee Nelson, 49, was arrested July 20 on charges of no liability insurance, first time.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An MPD class C warrant was served July 19 in the 2700 block of North East End Boulevard.