Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Kenneth Dean Nevill, 49, of Marshall was arrested Thursday for indecent exposure.
Evelyn Elaine Mallard, 54, of Marshall was arrested Friday on a warrant by another agency.
Jeffery Allen Ramsey, 27, of Marshall was arrested Friday for criminal trespass.
John Sanders, 35, of Marshall was arrested Saturday by another agency for two outstanding warrants.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Indecent exposure was reported Thursday on S East End Blvd.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Thursday on Chapparal Dr.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Thursday on Herbert St.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported Saturday on Lower Port Caddo Rd.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Theft was reported Thursday in Marshall when an RV trailer was stolen.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported Friday in Marshall when a gun was stolen from a vehicle.
Assault and family violence was reported Friday in Hallsville when a woman was attacked by her husband.
Criminal mischief was reported on Monday in Longview when a vase and cell phone were damaged.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Sunday on Blk W Grand Ave.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Trymaine Kivon-Donte Dudley, was arrested Sunday for two counts of abandoning and endangering the welfare of children.
Alexander Ian Elliot, was arrested Friday for public intoxication.
Joshua Wayne Gossett was arrested Thursday for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of greater than 0.15.
Jacob Caldwell King was arrested Saturday for criminal mischief and assault of a family or house hold member impeding breathe.