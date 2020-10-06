Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Morio Christopher Robinson, 39, of Marshall was arrested Friday for driving with an invalid license.
Johnathon Lawar Hudson, 19, of Marshall was arrested Friday for aggravated assault, tampering or fabrication of evidence, assault causing bodily injury, and the unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Brian O’Keith Tucker, 37, of Marshall was arrested Friday for an MPD warrant for an unrestrained child and an MPD warrant for expired vehicle registration.
Dayson Markeycee Adaway, 21, of Marshall was arrested Friday for burglary of vehicles.
Reenea Brightman Sneed, 51, of Marshall was arrested Friday for fleeing from the police, disorderly conduct and a Harrison County Warrant.
Brian Christopher Workman, 47, of Marshall was arrested Friday for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest search or transport.
Patricia Ann Fife, 43, of Marshall was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a dangerous drug.
Garry Dawayne Powell, 19, of Marshall was arrested Friday for accident involving damage to a vehicle.
Nichola Deshawn Brown, 27, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for an MPD warrant for no motor vehicle endorsement.
Melissa Kay Applegate, 39, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Arthur Lee Jackson, 58, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for aggrevated assault with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated, obstruction of retaliation and open container.
Will James Foster, 30, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for evading arrest or detention and a parole violation.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported Friday on E Houston St.
Tampering or fabrication of evidence was reported on Saturday on N Bishop and W Rusk.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported Saturday on W Burleson St.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported Saturday on E Carolanne Blvd.
Harrassment was reported on Sunday on N Franklin St.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
James Finley Blankenship III was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance.
Jaylon James Jackson, was arrested Friday for unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony Scott Lee was arrested Saturday for displaying expired license plate or registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving with an invalid license.
Falondria Mrquia Oliver was arrested Saturday for disorderly conduct.
Jeffrey Dwayne Smith was arrested Friday for theft of property between $2,500 and $30k.
Dylan Brennan Thomas was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Daniel Garland Walker was arrested Friday for disorderly conduct.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary was reported in Longview on Sunday when a mini fridge was reported stolen.
Burglary of habitation was reported in Marshall on Saturday when a TV, tablet and blue ray player were stolen.
A dog bite was reported in Diana on Sunday when someone reported being bitten by a dog.
A dog bite was reported in Marshall on Saturday when a juvenile was bitten while walking with their mother.
Animal cruelty was reported in Karnack on Saturday when it was reported that a donkey’s halter was embedded into his skin.