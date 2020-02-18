Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Aaron Lamont Turner, 34, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for not having liability insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roy Lee Hall, 35, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for not wearing a seat belt and having an unrestrained child under eight years old.
Trenalyn Nate Smith, 46, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for a Harrison County Warrant, not having liability insurance and failure to yield.
Treveon Jashon Allums, 22, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for not having a drivers license.
Tony Phelps, 25, of Lancaster was arrested Sunday for not having a drivers license.
Manuel Dejesus Hernandez, 54, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for driving while license is invalid.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft under $100 was reported Friday at the N East End Blvd Walmart.
Theft under $100 was reported Saturday on S Washington Ave.
An animal bit was reported Saturday on Victory Dr.
Illegal dumping between five pounds and 500 pounds was reported Saturday on Cooper St.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported Saturday on Higgins St.
Terroristic threat of family/household member was reported Saturday on W Burleson St.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported Sunday on Herbert St.
Theft over $100 and under $750 was reported Sunday on E Pinecrest Dr.
Theft over $100 and under $750 was reported Sunday on N East End Blvd.
Theft under $100 was reported Sunday on W Grand Ave.
Burglary of a building was reported Sunday on W Grand Ave.