Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Alicia Skynae Ratcliff, 19, of Marshall was arrested Monday for theft of property between $750 and $2,500.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property was reported on Monday on Louisiana St.
Theft of property was reported on Monday on Mark Dr.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Austin Michael Smith was arrested Monday for failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.
Elayne Paige Warden was arrested on Monday for participation in organization criminal activity.