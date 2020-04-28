Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Daniel Wynn, 42, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for driving while intoxicated and possession of a dangerous drug.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of habitation was reported Friday on Elysian Fields Ave.
Burglary of a building was reported Friday on E Travis St.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Friday on Taft St.
Theft of property was reported Friday on N E End Blvd.
Possession of a dangerous drug was reported Saturday on N East End Blvd.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Leroy Jr Mason was arrested Friday for assault of a family member or house hold member with a weapon.
Brandi Kay McAlister was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance.
Perry Lynn Jr. McGee was arrested Saturday for criminal trespass and possession of marijuana.
Brandt Wayne Porter was arrested Saturday for criminal trespass.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Police Department
Burglary of a building was reported Saturday in Harleton when cigarettes and cash were stolen from a store.
Theft was reported in Dianna on Sunday when a RV truck was stolen.