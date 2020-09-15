Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
David James Howell, 51, of Marshall was arrested Friday for disorderly conduct.
Brian Allen Stover, 33, of Marshall was arrested Friday for disorderly conduct.
Dewayne Justice Jones, 47, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for public intoxication.
Jeffery Lynn Wade, 36, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance between 4 g and 200 g and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Yazmani Trabnaca Batista, 32, of Marshall was arrested Friday for disorderly conduct.
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property equal or greater than $300 k was reported Friday on E Grand Ave.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported Friday on E Travis St.
Stalking was reported on Friday on MLK Blvd.
Criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 was reported Friday on Julie St.
Stalking was reported on Friday on East End and Cox.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Saturday on Molly Maye St.
Criminal trespass was reported on Saturday on Paula St.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Saturday on S East End Blvd.
Deadly conduct was reported Saturday on S Garrett St.
Burglary of a building was reported Sunday on Harper Dr.
Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 was reported Sunday on MLK Blvd.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Sunday on Grand Ave.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Sunday on E Houston St.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Theft was reported on Sunday in Karnack when the items were stolen from Family Dollar.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported Sunday in Hallsville when a wallet was stolen out of their vehicle.
Criminal mischief was reported on Friday in Karnack when a lock was cut to a gate at Deer Lease and a trailer was damaged.