Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Tory Donelle Foster, 39, of Marshall was arrested Thursday for assault causing bodily injury.
Joseph Daniel Weimert, 33, of Marshall was arrested on Thursday for unlawful restraint, unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Calvin Rasheen Johnson, 27, of Marshall was arrested on Thursday for unlisted charges.
Tierra Monae Talley, 22, of Marshall was arrested on Thursday for theft of property between $100 and $750 and a traffic incident or violation.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of a building was reported on Thursday on I20 E Hwy.
Terroristic threat of a family or household members was reported on Thursday on S East End Blvd.
A missing person was reported located on Thursday on N East End Blvd.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported on Thursday on N Franklin St.
Assault family violence was reported on Thursday on Sunset Dr.
Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Friday on S Washington Ave.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Misty Kay Day was arrested on Wednesday for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Patricia Lynn Frake was arrested on Thursday for forgery financial instrument.
Bryce Carrell Gibson was arrested on Thursday for manual delivery of a controlled substance and burglary of vehicles.
Rashiyda Raquel Hart was arrested on Wednesday for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Christy Lashon Hill was arrested on Thursday for theft of property between $100 and $750.
Kelly Edwin Key was arrested on Wednesday for possession of drug paraphernalia, defective equipment and possession of a controlled substance.
Jacob Charles McNabb was arrested on Wednesday for expired license plate, resisting arrest, search or transport and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Magnus Richard Welch was arrested on Thursday for expired drivers license.
Audie James Woodall was arrested on Thursday for failure to maintain financial responsibility.