Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Amanda Jean Crisp, 43, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for a traffic incident or violation and failure to identify.
Herman Roy Skyles, 36, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify, or giving false or fictitious info and abandoning or endangering a child.
Dekeefus Ladale Smith, 28, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of habitation was reported on Friday on MLK Blvd.
Abandoning or endangering of a child was reported on Friday on Victory Dr.
Burglary of building was reported on Saturday on W Pinecrest Dr.
Criminal mischief was reported on Sunday on S Washington Ave.
Driving while intoxicated was reported on Sunday on Elm and College.
Theft of a firearm was reported on Sunday on S East End Blvd.
Theft under $100 was reported on Sunday on N Allen.
Criminal mischief was reported on Sunday on Paula St.
Aggravated assault of a family house member with a weapon on Monday on Sylvester St.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Alison Brooke Berry was arrested on Friday for possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property.
Anthony Ray Estess was arrested on Friday for evading arrest or detention w/ vehicle, theft of property greater than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Antonio Chamony Irving was arrested on Sunday for tampering or fabricating evidence, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest or detention.
Roger David Britton was arrested on Friday for no drivers license.
Reece Aaron Sterling was arrested on Thursday for driving while intoxicated.