Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Kevin Gerome Scott, 26, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm and sex offender duty to register.
Deion Deshawn Harrison, 26, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and theft of a firearm.
James Lee Behan, 36, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying of a weapon and resisting arrest search or transport.
Robert Strader, 42, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for public intoxication.
Bruno Edqardo Vazquez, 34, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for driving with license invalid with previous convictions.
Desmond Dejuan Hill, 23, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Tony Negil Leary, 43, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest or detention.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
Sex offenders duty to register was reported on Friday on South Street.
Terroristic threat cause fear of imminent harm was reported on Friday on Pemberton St.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported on Saturday on E Pinecrest Dr.
Drunkenness was reported on Saturday on N East End Blvd.
Disorderly conduct discharge or display of a firearm was reported on Saturday on Sprint St.
Resisting arrest search or transport was reported on Saturday on Pope Street.
Theft of a firearm was reported on Saturday on W Houston Street.
Assault causes bodily injury to a family or household member was reported on Saturday on Pinecrest Dr.
Evading arrest or detention was reported on Sunday on S East End Blvd.
Driving while license invalid with previous convictions was reported on Sunday on Victory Dr.
Assault was reported on Sunday on N East End Blvd.
Unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported on Sunday on Carter and Elm.