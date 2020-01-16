Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Tanya Renee Baker-Brown was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of driving while intoxicated third or more.
Charles Corbit Dotson was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of agg. assault by a public servant and tampering/fabricating physical evidence.
Brandon Nelson Harrell was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of agg. assault with a deadly weapon.
Cara Rhee Kennedy was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of arson.
Ryne Tayloe Lisman was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of theft of a firearm, drive onto from controlled access highway and two counts of unsafe speed.
Randal Kerry Averitt was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of driving while intoxicated BAC more than .15.
James Scott Fyffe was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of public intoxication.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
A theft was reported Jan. 14 in Marshall when an A/C unit was stripped.
A family violence assault was reported Jan. 13 in Marshall when a woman was assaulted by her boyfriend.
An ID theft was reported Jan. 14 is Hallsville when ID info was used without knowledge to obtain services.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported Jan. 14 in Longview when a gun was stolen from a vehicle.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Tracy Andrus, 36, of Marshall, was arrested Jan. 14 on five Harrison County warrants, two counts of 2nd offense failing to maintain financial responsibility, three counts of driving with license invalid, failure to signal required distance.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Credit card or debit card abuse was reported Jan. 13 in the 1100 block of West Grand Avenue.
Credit card or debit card abuse was reported Jan. 14 in the 3900 block of South East End Boulevard.
Theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported Jan. 14 in the 600 block of South East End Boulevard.
Burglary of a habitation was reported Jan. 14 in the 2300 block of Lane Lewis Street.
Credit card or debit card abuse was reported Jan. 14 at IHOP.
Theft of a firearm was reported Jan. 14 in the 700 block of Circle Drive.