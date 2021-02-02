One dead in fatal car wreck Monday, in Gregg county
At approximately 1:16 a.m. Monday morning, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash eastbound on IH-20, 0.5 miles west of the city of Kilgore in Gregg County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 1999 Ford Explorer was traveling east on IH-20 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle drifted off the pavement to the north side off the road. The driver steered hard to the right and crossed both eastbound lanes and overcorrected to the left putting the vehicle into a side skid.
The vehicle then began to roll, ejecting the driver. Moments later, the driver of a 2015 Volvo truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer struck the disabled vehicle.
The driver of the Ford was identified as John Michael Harvey, Jr., 18, of Franklin TN. Harvey was pronounced at the scene by Judge Carlson and was taken to Rader Funeral Home in Longview. The driver of the Volvo was identified as Timothy Allen Ingalls, 58, of Bossier City LA. The crash remains under investigation.
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Eddie Floyd Hill, 19, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for failure to identify fugitive from justice, possession of marijuana and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Brian David Ledoux, 45, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for making terroristic threats.
Desirae Dee Peery, 27, of Marshall was arrested on Monday for theft under $100.
Cassidy Lee McCarty, 26, of Marshall was arrested Monday for theft under $100, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a dangerous drug.
Ronald Jeffery Dover, 58, of Marshall was arrested Monday for tampering with identification numbers, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of a dangerous drug.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft under $100 was reported on Friday on Harper Dr.
Theft of property between $750 and $2,500 was reported on Friday on Ward St.
A missing person was reported on Friday on Brook St.
Assault family violence was reported on Saturday on N Washington Ave.
Recovery of a stolen vehicle was reported on Saturday on Elysian Fields Ave.
Miscellaneous incident was reported on Sunday on Buffo St.
Terroristic threats to a family/household member was reported on Sunday on S Garrett St.
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Sunday on Warren Dr.