TYLER – At 11:49 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on IH-20, westbound at the SH-31 exit ramp, in Gregg County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2004 Lincoln Navigator was traveling westbound on IH-20 and attempted to exit the roadway at the SH-31 left exit.
The driver failed to negotiate the exit and ran off the exit ramp to the left and overturned several times.
The unrestrained driver was ejected and pronounced at the scene by Judge Bryan.
The crash remains under investigation.
Driver identification will be released pending notification of next of kin.
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Kimberly Gayle Morris, 35, of Marshall was arrested Friday for a warrant issued by another agency.
Robert Matthew Macomber, 41, of Marshall was arrested Friday for five Harrison County Warrants.
Marisol Vargas, 21, of Marshall was arrested Saturday on four warrants, two county and two local.
Gid Alphonso Porter, 61, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for theft of property between $100 and $750.
Iveon Lachelle Gray, 24, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for theft of property between $100 and $750.
Jiveon Rena Gray, 24, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for theft of property between $100 and $750.
Robyn Patricia Minatrea, 32, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for an MPD warrant for public intoxication.
Ryan Wayne Walley, 44, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for a Harrison County Warrant.
Incidents reported by the Marshall police department
Assault family violence was reported Friday on Emory Street.
Criminal mischief under $100 was reported Saturday on Randolph Street.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported Saturday on N East End Blvd.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported Sunday on Victory Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Sunday on Brassell Drive.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported Sunday on N East End Blvd.
Credit card or debit card abuse was reported Sunday on N Fulton St.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Sunday on Inman Street.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported Sunday on N East End Blvd.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Police Department
Brandon Royce Bruch was arrested Saturday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Adrian Dashawn Daniels was arrested Saturday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Encarnacion Delgad Forseca was arrested Saturday for driving while intoxicated.
Dustin Ryan Kowalski was arrested Sunday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Bidcar Alejandro Martinez-Loopez was arrested Friday for opening container, impeding traffic and not having a license.
Carlton Charles Perkins was arrested Saturday for not having a license.
Brandt Wayne Porter was arrested Sunday for public intoxication.
Bryan Lee Simmons was arrested Friday for federal prison/U.S. Marshall service.
Dannie Ray Jr. Webster was arrested Friday for two counts of sexual assault of a child.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Police Department
Theft was reported in Longview on Tuesday when a trucks tires and wheels were off.
Harassment was reported in Karnack Friday when harassing texts from an unknown person were reported.
Criminal mischief was reported in Karnack on Friday when a sliding door was damaged.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported in Marshall on Saturday when money was stolen.
Credit card abuse was reported in Hallsville on Sunday when fraudulent charges to a credit card were reported.
Criminal mischief was reported Sunday in Marshall when damage to a door on the home was reported.