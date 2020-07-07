Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Edwin Thomas Merre, 51, of Marshall was arrested Thursday for two Harrison County Warrants.
Shawn Michael Lewis, 24, of Marshall was arrested Thursday for probation violation.
Dever Lee Appelwhite, 63, of Marshall was arrested Thursday for criminal trespass.
Jordan Darnell Williams, 26, of Marshall was arrested Thursday for possession of marijuana greater than two ounces.
Christopher Alexander, 45, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for public intoxication and a Harrison County Warrant.
Stanley Edmonson 63, of Marshall was arrested Friday for criminal trespass and public intoxication with three prior convictions.
Latisha Nicole Jackson, 40, of Marshall was arrested Saturday on a Marshall warrant for not wearing a seatbelt.
Maurice Cantrell Rudd, 22, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for failure to identify a fugitive, disorderly conduct, three Marshall warrants and not having a valid license.
Alvin Glenn McBride, 37, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported Thursday on Notch Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported Thursday on W Grand Ave.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Friday on Lower Port Caddo Road.
Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 was reported Saturday on Fry Street.
Harassment was reported Saturday on Alvin Street.
Simple assault was reported Saturday on Alpine Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Saturday on Hickory Street.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Clifford Ray Anderson was arrested Thursday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Denny Borsody was arrested Sunday for public intoxication.
Sckeona Mentryer Campbell was arrested Thursday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member and injury to a child/elderly/disabled individual.
Randall Dean Harper Jr. was arrested Friday by federal prisoner or US Marshall Service.
John Kirby Keene was arrested on Sunday for possession of a controlled substance.
Adrian Lamar Lewis was arrested Saturday for reckless driving.
Brian Stephen Morris was arrested Saturday for criminal mischief between $100 and $750, and three counts of burglary of a building.
Lawon Andrew Muckleroy was arrested Thursday for official oppression.
Brandt Wayne Porter was arrested Thursday for three counts of criminal trespass.
Christopher Stafford was arrested Sunday for possession of marijuana and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Criminal mischief was reported in Longview on Sunday when a mailbox was run over.
Criminal mischief was reported on Highway 59 S on Sunday when a subject damaged property where the resident has a protective order.
Criminal mischief and burglary of a building was reported on Highway 59 S on Sunday when a storage building was broken into and multiple items were stolen.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported Wednesday in Hallsville when a handgun was stolen from a truck.