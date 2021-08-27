Arrests made by Harrison County Sheriff's Department
William Mark Bundren III was arrested Aug. 26 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Kimmorah Lazandria Johnson was arrested Aug. 26 on charges of speeding 10 percent or more above posted and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Shemar Wanyea Taylor was arrested Aug. 26 on charges of sexual assault.
Patrick Jamil Williams was arrested Aug. 26 on charges of driving while intoxicated BAC more than .15.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of vehicles were reported Aug. 26 in the 5900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported Aug. 26 in the 1600 block of Bomar Street.
The unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Aug. 26 in the 2700 block of South East End Boulevard.
Harassment was reported Aug. 26 in the 600 block of South East End Boulevard.
No arrests were reported by Marshall PD in the past 24 hours.