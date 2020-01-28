Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Maurice Deshun Cameron, 19, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for speeding, criminal trespass, violations for window restrictions and violation of drivers license restrictions.
Michael Dillan Leger, 25, of Opelousas was arrested Saturday for public intoxication.
Madison Lee Thompson, 33, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for not having liability insurance and driving with an invalid license.
Luis Xavier Abelardo, 26, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for failure to appear.
Donald Christopher Collier, 58, of Karnack was arrested Saturday for driving with an invalid license and for having an expired drivers license.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Non-Aggravated assault and family violence was reported Friday at Mary Mack Dr.
Theft of bicycles was reported Friday at E Grand Ave.
Non-Aggravated assault and family violence was reported Friday at Norwood.
Traffic incident/violation was reported Saturday on S Garrett/Cross.
Theft of property equal of more than $100 and less than $750 was reported Saturday on E Pinecrest Dr.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported Saturday on E Pinecrest Dr.
Class B Criminal Mischief was reported Sunday at S E End Blvd.
Theft over $2,500 and less than $30,000 was reported Sunday on Victory Dr.
Class B Criminal Mischief was reported Sunday at E Washington Pl.
Theft under $100 was reported Sunday at W Grand Ave.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Brian Jay Armstrong, was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Michael Heath Emmons, was arrested Friday for driving with an invalid license.
Cody Allen Harrison, was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to 400 G.
Bryan Marshall, was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to 400 G.
Toby Duane Rivers was arrested Sunday for public intoxication.
Christopher Calvan Willis was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of greater or equal to 0.15.
Jessica Branch, was arrested Saturday for obstruction or retaliation and possession of a controlled substance.
Adriana Shea Bravo was arrested Sunday for disorderly conduct.
Parastasia Shaney Brooks, was arrested Friday for assault of a public servant.
John Manuel Comeaux was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance.
Charles Davi Dreesen was arrested Saturday for a Louisiana parole violation, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.
James Wilborn Garrard was arrested Saturday for assault causing bodily injury/ family violence.
Latoyia Leadette James was arrested Friday for assault causing bodily injury.
Andria Bernard Lacy, was arrested Friday for delivering marijuana greater than 1/4 oz and equal or less than 5 lbs, unlawful carrying of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and failure to give identification or offering fictitious information.
Robert Joseph Michalec, was arrested Friday for aggravated robbery.
Jason Wayne Roberts was arrested Friday for delivering marijuana greater than 1/4 oz and equal or less than 5 lbs, unlawful carrying of a weapon and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions.
Kelly Krinshaw Ryan, was arrested Sunday for driving with an invalid license and endangering and abandonment of a child.
Arthur Gani Sino, was arrested Friday for aggravated robbery.
Kristen Chechol Walker-Potts was arrested Sunday for expired drivers license and displaying expired license plates.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Forgery was reported Friday in Hallsville where a counterfeit bill was passed.
Criminal mischief was reported Friday in Marshall where a door was damaged on a home.
Theft of livestock was reported Saturday in Karnack when 12 heads of cattle went missing from a property.
Burglary of habitation was reported Saturday in Hallsville when money was stolen from a home.
Violation of a protection order was reported Sunday in Waskom when someone reportedly violated an order or protection of of Louisiana.