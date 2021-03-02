Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Cassidy Jewel Fuqua, 23, of Marshall was arrested Friday for expired vehicle registration.
Ernesto Rojas-Nunez, 41, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for public intoxication.
Patrick Dewayne Robertson, 44, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for driving while intoxicated.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property between $750 and $2,500 was reported on Friday on E Grand Ave.
Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Friday on E Grand Ave.
Terroristic threat cause of imminent harm was reported on Friday on Linwood Dr.
Driving while intoxicated was reported on Saturday on E Pinecrest Dr.
Drunkenness was reported on Saturday on E Houston and Victory Dr.
Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Saturday on W Pinecrest Dr.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported on Sunday on S East End Blvd.
An animal bite was reported on Sunday on W Grand Ave.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Monday on E Houston St.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriffs Office
Theft was reported on Tuesday in Waskom when someone reported unauthorized use of a credit card.
Theft was reported on Friday in Hallsville, when unauthorized use of a credit card was reported.