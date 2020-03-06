Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal Mischief was reported on Wednesday on the 700 block of Wiley Ave.
Traffic Incident/Violation was reported Wednesday on the 4000 block Rosborough Springs Road.
Burglary of a residence was reported Wednesday on the 4000 block of Elysian Fields.
Arrests Reported by the Harrison County Sheriffs Office
Patrick Rogers Bell, was arrested Wednesday for displaying a fictitious license plate, displaying a fictitious motor vehicle registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and a defective headlamp.
Liequan Oshay Byrd, was arrested Wednesday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Tammy Dickeson Certain, was arrested Wednesday for driving while intoxicated for the third or more times.
Rickey Loyd Cunningham was arrested Wednesday for violation of a protection order.
Elizabeth Norton Gill was arrested Wednesday for no front license plate, open container and failure to display drivers license.
Brian Keith Griffin, was arrested Wednesday for failure to control speed, driving with an invalid license, and for driving while intoxicated for the second time.
Stanley Dale Edmonson was arrested Wednesday for public intoxication.
Kenneth James Fiengo was arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated for the third or more times.
Frederick Wayne Kennedy, was arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Don Smith was arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance, speeding and not having a drivers license.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriffs Office
Terroristic Threats were reported on Wednesday in Marshall when a man was threatened by a coworker.