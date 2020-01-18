Marion County makes second arrest in 2019 homicide case
A second suspect has been arrested in a recent Marion County Homicide. Garry W. Craver, 22, was arrested in Lafayette, Indiana on January 15th. On December 23rd, 2019, Marion County officers responded to a report of a possible shooting in the Holiday Harbor area of Lake of the Pines, in the western part of the county. Charles Hickman, 39, was found deceased from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. Another suspect, Jennie Paredes, 20, is currently in the Marion County jail under $1 million bond.
No further details of the Indiana arrest are available at this time. Craver will be transported back to Marion County to face charges.
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Dustin Keith Langley, 39, of Longview was arrested Thursday on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Frankie Don Esquivel, 32, of Marshall was arrested Thursday on charges of displaying the wrong registration sticker, not having a drivers license and not having liability insurance.
Antwoine Demond Russell, 35, of Marshall was arrested Friday on charges of public intoxication.
Markquez Antwoine Turner, 22, of Humble was arrested Friday for criminal mischief under $100.
Deyon Ray Ball-Thomas, 21, of La Marque was arrested Friday for criminal mischief under $100 and state felony theft greater than $30 and less than or equal to $2500.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A traffic incident/violation was reported on Wednesday at Elysian Fields/Elmore.
Class B criminal mischief greater than $750 was reported Wednesday at the 1000 block of E Washington Place.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriffs Office
Derrek Lamont Jones was arrested Thursday for driving while intoxicated for the third or more times.
Andrea Jean Moore, was arrested Thursday for theft of property greater than or equal to $100 and less than $750.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriffs Office
Theft was reported in Marshall on Thursday when gates were reported stolen from a farm.
The burglary of habitation was reported Wednesday in Waskom when jewelry and jewelry boxes were stolen.
Assault family violence was reported in Marshall Thursday when a woman was assaulted by her spouse.